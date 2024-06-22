GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘Showtime’ locks release date for remaining episodes

Initially launched with its first four episodes in March, the series ‘Showtime’ is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, led by filmmaker Karan Johar

Updated - June 22, 2024 02:14 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 01:18 pm IST

ANI
Emraan Hashmi in ‘Showtime’.

Emraan Hashmi in ‘Showtime’. | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar/YouTube

Streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar announced that the final three episodes of Showtime, starring Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy, will premiere on July 12. Initially launched with its first four episodes in March, the series is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, led by filmmaker Karan Johar.

‘Showtime’ series review: Emraan Hashmi is good fun in showbiz satire

Karan Johar on Friday dropped a video on his Instagram, offering a sneak peek into the upcoming episodes. The clip shows Emraan Hashmi's character in various scenarios, including moments of fun, partying, and romance with Mouni Roy, hinting at forthcoming dramatic twists in the storyline.

The video features Emraan Hashmi's character reflecting on the complexities of film narratives, teasing viewers with the promise of deeper intrigue post-interval. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, Showtime explores the journey of Raghu Khanna towards redemption and ambition, focusing on his efforts to mend relationships and reclaim his standing in the industry.

ALSO READ:Emraan Hashmi in talks to join Adivi Sesh-starrer ‘G2’

The series attempts to portrays the lives of its characters, revealing their vulnerabilities and internal struggles within the realm of showbiz. The show features an ensemble cast, including Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, and Vijay Raaz.

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema / television

