Emraan Hashmi officially boards Adivi Sesh’s ‘G2’

February 15, 2024 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST

This is Hashmi’s second venture in Telugu cinema after the Pawan Kalyan-starrer ‘OG’

The Hindu Bureau

Emraan Hashmi boards spy thriller ‘G2’

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has officially joined Adivi Sesh in G2. A sequel to the 2018 Telugu film Goodachari, G2 marks the next chapter in Sesh’s self-written spy franchise.

What to expect from Telugu cinema in 2024: ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘Pushpa 2’, ‘Devara’, ‘Game Changer’ and more

This is Hashmi’s second venture in Telugu cinema. He is also part of the upcoming action film OG starring Pawan Kalyan.

Hashmi recently portrayed the villain in another spy movie, Tiger 3, fronted by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Welcoming his new cast member, Adivi Sesh said in a statement, “I am thrilled to have Emraan Hashmi on board for G2. His presence will undoubtedly bring a new dimension to the film.”

Emraan Hashmi said, “Joining the cast of G2 is truly exciting. The script is compelling, and I look forward to being part of this spy thriller.”

‘G2’: Banita Sandhu boards ‘Goodachari’ sequel starring Adivi Sesh

G2 will feature Banita Sandhu as the female lead.

The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments. It is directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

