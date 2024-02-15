GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Emraan Hashmi officially boards Adivi Sesh’s ‘G2’

This is Hashmi’s second venture in Telugu cinema after the Pawan Kalyan-starrer ‘OG’

February 15, 2024 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Emraan Hashmi boards spy thriller ‘G2’

Emraan Hashmi boards spy thriller ‘G2’

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has officially joined Adivi Sesh in G2. A sequel to the 2018 Telugu film Goodachari, G2 marks the next chapter in Sesh’s self-written spy franchise.

This is Hashmi’s second venture in Telugu cinema. He is also part of the upcoming action film OG starring Pawan Kalyan.

Hashmi recently portrayed the villain in another spy movie, Tiger 3, fronted by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Welcoming his new cast member, Adivi Sesh said in a statement, “I am thrilled to have Emraan Hashmi on board for G2. His presence will undoubtedly bring a new dimension to the film.”

Emraan Hashmi said, “Joining the cast of G2 is truly exciting. The script is compelling, and I look forward to being part of this spy thriller.”

G2 will feature Banita Sandhu as the female lead.

The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments. It is directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

