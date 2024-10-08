GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Emraan Hashmi injured on sets of ‘Goodachari 2’ in Hyderabad

The ‘Tiger 3’ actor sustained a a major cut below his right jaw while filming an action sequence for the Adivi Sesh-starrer sequel

Published - October 08, 2024 11:03 am IST

PTI
Emraan Hashmi sustains injury on sets of  ‘Goodachari 2’

Emraan Hashmi sustains injury on sets of  ‘Goodachari 2’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi suffered an injury while shooting for an action scene in a Telugu movie in Hyderabad on Monday evening, October 7, his PR team said.

The 45-year-old actor was shooting in Hyderabad for Goodachari 2, the sequel of a 2018 Telugu action spy thriller which also features South star Adivi Sesh. During a sequence of the film, the Tiger 3 actor sustained an injury — a major cut below his right jaw, said the PR team in Mumbai.

First look of Emraan Hashmi from Pawan Kalyan-Sujeeth’s ‘OG’ out

Helmed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the film is part of a spy franchise and will be released in multiple languages.

Hashmi made his acting debut with a leading role in Hindi film Footpath (2003), a crime thriller, and went on to feature in dozens of movies in his two-decade-long career so far.

The actor carved out a space for himself in Bollywood with critically or commercially successful films like Murder, Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Gangster, Jannat, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Murder 2, The Dirty Picture and Jannat 2, among others.

