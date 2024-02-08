Emraan Hashmi in talks to join Adivi Sesh-starrer 'G2'

February 08, 2024 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST

After impressing the audience with his villain avatar in Tiger 3, now Emraan Hashmi is in talks to join the Adivi Sesh-starrer G2. Written by Adivi Sesh himself, Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the editor of Major, will be making his debut as a director with the movie.

Titled G2 the film is the sequel to Adivi Sesh's blockbuster hit Telugu film Goodachari which also starred Shobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. While the entire story of Goodhachari was set in India, for G2 the makers are going international. Goodhachari Part 2 will start from where Goodhachari ended in the Alps mountains.

Producers TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, who delivered hits like Karthikeya 2 and Major will be jointly producing the movie under the banners of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and AK Entertainments India Pvt Ltd. G2's shoot began in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Emraan was recently seen in the action thriller film Tiger 3 in which he portrayed the role of an antagonist. The film also starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Emraan Hashmi is all set to headline a digital series titled Showtime. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, Showtime is touted to be an "epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema", which will give the audience a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top. He is also making his Telugu debut with gangster drama OG starring Pawan Kalyan.

