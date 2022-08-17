‘Empuraan’: Sequel of Mohanlal-starrer ’Lucifer’ officially announced

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who made his directorial debut with 2019’s ‘Lucifer’, returns to helm the sequel

PTI
August 17, 2022 17:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A still from ‘Lucifer’ | Photo Credit: Aashirvad Cinemas/YouTube

Empuraan, the second part of Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer, has entered the pre-production phase, the makers announced Wednesday. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who made his directorial debut with 2019’s Lucifer, returns to helm the sequel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aashirvad Cinemas announced on Twitter that the work on the script for the sequel is complete.

The production house also released a nine-minute featurette to announce the news. Murali Gopy, who wrote Lucifer, has also penned the script of Empuraan which is produced by Antony Perumbavoor.

Details of the cast and crew of the film are yet to be finalised.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The project marks the third collaboration of Mohanlal and Sukumaran. They last worked together on Bro Daddy (2021).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Malayalam cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app