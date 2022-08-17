A still from ‘Lucifer’ | Photo Credit: Aashirvad Cinemas/YouTube

Empuraan, the second part of Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer, has entered the pre-production phase, the makers announced Wednesday. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who made his directorial debut with 2019’s Lucifer, returns to helm the sequel.

Aashirvad Cinemas announced on Twitter that the work on the script for the sequel is complete.

The production house also released a nine-minute featurette to announce the news. Murali Gopy, who wrote Lucifer, has also penned the script of Empuraan which is produced by Antony Perumbavoor.

Details of the cast and crew of the film are yet to be finalised.

The project marks the third collaboration of Mohanlal and Sukumaran. They last worked together on Bro Daddy (2021).