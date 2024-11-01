ADVERTISEMENT

‘Empuraan’: Mohanlal’s ‘Lucifer’ sequel, directed by Prithviraj, gets a release date

Published - November 01, 2024 12:42 pm IST

In the making since October last year, the film also features Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith Sukumaran reprising their characters from ‘Lucifer’

The Hindu Bureau

First look posters of Mohanlal and Prithviraj from ‘Empuraan’ | Photo Credit: @aashirvadcine/X

Empuraan, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran’s much-anticipated film, starring superstar Mohanlal, has a release date. The makers announced on Thursday (October 31, 2024) that the film, a sequel to 2019’s Lucifer, will release in theatres on March 27, 2025.

Prithviraj and Mohanlal took to their X handles to announce the news.

Prithviraj Sukumaran interview on ‘Aadujeevitham’: A breakdown of the survival drama’s making and how it nearly broke the actor

Empuraan has been in the making sinceOctober last year. Written by Murali Gopy, the film features Mohanlal as Khureshi Abraham, a leader of an international crime syndicate, and Prithviraj as Zayed Masood, who is said to be the ‘Emperor’s General.’

The film also features Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith Sukumaran reprising their characters from Lucifer. Abhimanyu Singh, Arjun Das, Fazil, and Shine Tom Chacko are also part of the cast

Cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev and composer Deepak Dev are also returning for the sequel. The film is jointly produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions.

Mohanlal’s directorial debut ‘Barroz’ gets new release date
