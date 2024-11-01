GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Empuraan’: Mohanlal’s ‘Lucifer’ sequel, directed by Prithviraj, gets a release date

In the making since October last year, the film also features Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith Sukumaran reprising their characters from ‘Lucifer’

Published - November 01, 2024 12:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look posters of Mohanlal and Prithviraj from ‘Empuraan’

First look posters of Mohanlal and Prithviraj from ‘Empuraan’ | Photo Credit: @aashirvadcine/X

Empuraan, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran’s much-anticipated film, starring superstar Mohanlal, has a release date. The makers announced on Thursday (October 31, 2024) that the film, a sequel to 2019’s Lucifer, will release in theatres on March 27, 2025.

Prithviraj and Mohanlal took to their X handles to announce the news.

Prithviraj Sukumaran interview on ‘Aadujeevitham’: A breakdown of the survival drama’s making and how it nearly broke the actor

Empuraan has been in the making sinceOctober last year. Written by Murali Gopy, the film features Mohanlal as Khureshi Abraham, a leader of an international crime syndicate, and Prithviraj as Zayed Masood, who is said to be the ‘Emperor’s General.’

The film also features Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith Sukumaran reprising their characters from Lucifer. Abhimanyu Singh, Arjun Das, Fazil, and Shine Tom Chacko are also part of the cast

Cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev and composer Deepak Dev are also returning for the sequel. The film is jointly produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions.

Mohanlal’s directorial debut ‘Barroz’ gets new release date

Published - November 01, 2024 12:42 pm IST

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.