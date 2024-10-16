ADVERTISEMENT

‘Empuraan’: First look of Prithviraj from Mohanlal-starrer out

Updated - October 16, 2024 02:40 pm IST

Also directed by Prithviraj, the film is a sequel to his 2019 film ‘Lucifer’

The Hindu Bureau

Prithviraj as Zayed Masood in Empuraan | Photo Credit: @Mohanlal/X

The first look of actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran from his upcoming directorial, Empuraan, was unveiled by the makers today, on the occasion of the actor’s 42nd birthday. Headlined by Mohanlal, the film is a sequel to 2019’s Lucifer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster features Prithviraj as Zayed Masood, who is said to be the ‘Emperor’s General,’ donning a combat outfit and an automatic assault rifle.

Prithviraj Sukumaran interview on ‘Aadujeevitham’: A breakdown of the survival drama’s making and how it nearly broke the actor

Empuraan has been in the making sinceOctober last year. Written by Murali Gopy, the film also features Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith Sukumaran reprising their characters from Lucifer. Abhimanyu Singh, Arjun Das, Fazil, and Shine Tom Chacko are also part of the cast

Cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev and composer Deepak Dev are also returning for the sequel. The film is jointly produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, making it the latter’s first Malayalam project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Prithviraj Sukumaran-Nissam Basheer film titled ‘Nobody’
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US