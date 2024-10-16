GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Empuraan’: First look of Prithviraj from Mohanlal-starrer out

Also directed by Prithviraj, the film is a sequel to his 2019 film ‘Lucifer’

Updated - October 16, 2024 02:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prithviraj as Zayed Masood in Empuraan

Prithviraj as Zayed Masood in Empuraan | Photo Credit: @Mohanlal/X

The first look of actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran from his upcoming directorial, Empuraan, was unveiled by the makers today, on the occasion of the actor’s 42nd birthday. Headlined by Mohanlal, the film is a sequel to 2019’s Lucifer.

The poster features Prithviraj as Zayed Masood, who is said to be the ‘Emperor’s General,’ donning a combat outfit and an automatic assault rifle.

Empuraan has been in the making sinceOctober last year. Written by Murali Gopy, the film also features Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith Sukumaran reprising their characters from Lucifer. Abhimanyu Singh, Arjun Das, Fazil, and Shine Tom Chacko are also part of the cast

Cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev and composer Deepak Dev are also returning for the sequel. The film is jointly produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, making it the latter’s first Malayalam project.

Published - October 16, 2024 02:39 pm IST

