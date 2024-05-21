ADVERTISEMENT

‘Empuraan’ first look: Mohanlal is back as the dashing Khureshi Abraam in Prithviraj’s film

Updated - May 21, 2024 12:05 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 11:45 am IST

The poster was released today on the occasion of the Malayalam superstar’s 64th birthday

The Hindu Bureau

First look of Mohanlal’s ‘Empuraan’ | Photo Credit: @aashirvadcine/X

The first look of Mohanlal from his much-anticipated film Empuraanwas released by the makers today, on the occasion of the Malayalam superstar’s 64th birthday. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is the sequel to their 2019 film Lucifer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster features the star returning as Khureshi Abraam, in all-black attire and coolers, as he walks amidst a gang of bodyguards.

‘Barroz’ BTS video: Mohanlal takes charge as actor-director in ambitious fantasy drama

Empuraan, which went on floors in October last year, has wrapped multiple schedules and is currently being shot at Thiruvananthapuram. Earlier this week, pictures and videos from the sets of the film were shared online, showing Prithviraj directing a huge crowd of background artists.

Written by Murali Gopy, Empuraan has Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith Sukumaran reprise their characters from Lucifer. Cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev and composer Deepak Dev are also returning for the sequel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The film is jointly produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, making it the latter’s first Malayalam project.

Mohanlal, Shobana’s ‘L360’ begins filming
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US