‘Empuraan’ first look: Mohanlal is back as the dashing Khureshi Abraam in Prithviraj’s film

The poster was released today on the occasion of the Malayalam superstar’s 64th birthday

Updated - May 21, 2024 12:05 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 11:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of Mohanlal’s ‘Empuraan’

First look of Mohanlal’s ‘Empuraan’ | Photo Credit: @aashirvadcine/X

The first look of Mohanlal from his much-anticipated film Empuraanwas released by the makers today, on the occasion of the Malayalam superstar’s 64th birthday. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is the sequel to their 2019 film Lucifer.

The poster features the star returning as Khureshi Abraam, in all-black attire and coolers, as he walks amidst a gang of bodyguards.

‘Barroz’ BTS video: Mohanlal takes charge as actor-director in ambitious fantasy drama

Empuraan, which went on floors in October last year, has wrapped multiple schedules and is currently being shot at Thiruvananthapuram. Earlier this week, pictures and videos from the sets of the film were shared online, showing Prithviraj directing a huge crowd of background artists.

Written by Murali Gopy, Empuraan has Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith Sukumaran reprise their characters from Lucifer. Cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev and composer Deepak Dev are also returning for the sequel.

The film is jointly produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, making it the latter’s first Malayalam project.

Mohanlal, Shobana’s ‘L360’ begins filming

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

