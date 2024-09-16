Emmys 2024: ‘The Bear’ leads comedy series wins with Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colon-Zayas

At the 2024 Emmy Awards, The Bear emerged as a leading winner in the comedy categories, securing several key honors throughout the evening.

Jeremy Allen White received his second consecutive Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto. White’s portrayal of the troubled head chef has been widely praised. In his acceptance speech, White expressed gratitude to the Academy and acknowledged his fellow nominees which included Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin as well as D'Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai from Reservation Dogs, Larry David from Curb Your Enthusiasm and Matt Berry from What We Do in the Shadows.

Jeremy Allen White's acceptance speech for his second Emmy win.



Ebon Moss-Bachrach also secured his second Emmy, winning Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Richie Jerimovich. H

Moss-Bachrach faced competition from several strong contenders, including his co-star Lionel Boyce, who was nominated for his portrayal of pastry chef Marcus. This marked Boyce’s first individual Emmy nomination, adding to the show’s growing list of accolades.

Liza Colón-Zayas was another notable winner for The Bear, taking home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. During her acceptance speech, she acknowledged her family and the show’s creators, and extended her thanks to the Latina community, encouraging them to continue striving for their rights.

Eugene Levy, serving as co-host for the evening, touched on the ongoing discussion regarding whether The Bear fits within the comedy genre. He jested, “In the true spirit of The Bear, we will not be making any jokes”.