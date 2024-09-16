GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Emmys 2024: ‘The Bear’ leads comedy series wins with Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colon-Zayas

‘The Bear’ took most of the big comedy Emmys home in January for its first season and is expected to do the for its second, with its 23 nods

Published - September 16, 2024 06:50 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ebon Moss-Bachrach Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series, Liza Colon-Zayas, with the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Jeremy Allen White, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Award for ‘The Bear’ pose at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Ebon Moss-Bachrach Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series, Liza Colon-Zayas, with the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Jeremy Allen White, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Award for ‘The Bear’ pose at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

At the 2024 Emmy Awards, The Bear emerged as a leading winner in the comedy categories, securing several key honors throughout the evening.

Emmys 2024: Jessica Gunning wins for playing Martha in ‘Baby Reindeer’

Jeremy Allen White received his second consecutive Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto. White’s portrayal of the troubled head chef has been widely praised. In his acceptance speech, White expressed gratitude to the Academy and acknowledged his fellow nominees which included Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin as well as D'Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai from Reservation Dogs, Larry David from Curb Your Enthusiasm and Matt Berry from What We Do in the Shadows.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach also secured his second Emmy, winning Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Richie Jerimovich. H

Moss-Bachrach faced competition from several strong contenders, including his co-star Lionel Boyce, who was nominated for his portrayal of pastry chef Marcus. This marked Boyce’s first individual Emmy nomination, adding to the show’s growing list of accolades.

‘The Bear’ season 3 review: Carmy and his crew return with a messy, indulgent dish that thrills in bits

Liza Colón-Zayas was another notable winner for The Bear, taking home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. During her acceptance speech, she acknowledged her family and the show’s creators, and extended her thanks to the Latina community, encouraging them to continue striving for their rights.

Eugene Levy, serving as co-host for the evening, touched on the ongoing discussion regarding whether The Bear fits within the comedy genre. He jested, “In the true spirit of The Bear, we will not be making any jokes”.

Published - September 16, 2024 06:50 am IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.