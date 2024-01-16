ADVERTISEMENT

Emmys 2024 | ‘Succession’ wins best drama series, bags six Emmys

January 16, 2024 10:01 am | Updated 10:02 am IST

The acclaimed HBO series secured 27 nominations at the Emmys 2024, winning six - the highest of the night

The Hindu Bureau

Jesse Armstrong, left, Brian Cox and the team from ‘Succession’ accept the award for outstanding drama series during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

HBO’s acclaimed media dynasty drama Succession won the Emmy for Best Drama Series at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. The series capped off the night with six wins, including best actors and actress, best supporting actor, best director and outstanding writing in a drama series.

Emmys 2024 | Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook win best lead actors in a drama series for ‘Succession’

One of the most top-rated shows on television, Succession concluded its fourth and final season in 2023. The series has secured 27 nominations at the Emmys. It has a lifetime total of 75 nominations at the Emmy Awards.

“It was a great sadness to end the show, but it was a great pleasure to do it,” creator Jesse Armstrong said on stage while accepting his writing award.

Succession is closely tailed by comedy series The Bear, with five wins.

Emmys 2024 | Here is the full list of winners

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are took place four months past their scheduled date at the Peacock Theater in LA, coming after a year of historic tumult in Hollywood during to the month-long strikes.

