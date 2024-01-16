ADVERTISEMENT

Emmys 2024 | Steven Yeun, Ali Wong win best lead actor and actress for ‘Beef’

January 16, 2024 08:54 am | Updated 08:54 am IST

Nominated in eight categories, ‘Beef’ also won for outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

The Hindu Bureau

Steven Yeun, Ali Wong accept their awards at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

Beef actor Steven Yeun won his first Emmy award for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Yeun snagged the honour for portraying the role of Danny Cho, a struggling contractor who gets involved in a road rage incident that kicks off the darkly comic saga in Beef.

Ali Wong, Yeun’s co-star in Beef, won for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie. Wong portrays Danny’s opposite number, business owner Amy Lau, in the series.

Beef also won for outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie. The award went to writer-director Lee Sung Jin.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are being handed out at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles in an edition that comes after a year of historic Hollywood turbulence in an industry whose upheavals are evident everywhere.

This edition, HBO has dominated the nominations, with Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, while Ted Lasso tops among comedies with 21 nominations. Succession leads with 27 nominations and is the favourite to win its third-best drama series Emmy Award. Its three male actors — Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin — are competing for best actor while four more are nominated for best supporting actor.

The Last of Us comes second with 24 nominations. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are expected to take all the limelight, and both could make history; Pascal might become the first Latino to win best actor in a drama and Ramsey the youngest to win best actress. Eyes are all on The White Lotus as five of its female actors are up for best supporting actress in a drama, including Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza.

