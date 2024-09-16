GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Emmys 2024: ‘Shogun’ makes history as first non-English language series to win Drama Series with a record-breaking 18 total wins

With four wins at tonight’s ceremony, the historical epic set in feudal Japan ended its awards run with a total of 18 Emmys, the most ever for a single season of television, including acting wins for Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai

Published - September 16, 2024 09:06 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Hiroyuki Sanada and the cast and crew of ‘Shogun’ accept the award for Best Drama Series at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Hiroyuki Sanada and the cast and crew of ‘Shogun’ accept the award for Best Drama Series at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Shogun made history at the 2024 Emmys by becoming the first majority non-English language series to win Best Drama Series. The historical epic set in feudal Japan took home a total of 18 Emmys, the most ever for a single season of television.

Emmys 2024 | Here is the full list of winners, from ‘Shōgun’ to ‘The Bear’

Creator Justin Kondo accepted the award for Best Drama Series, delivering a speech that highlighted the show’s unique journey. “You guys greenlit a very expensive Japanese period piece whose climax centers around a poetry competition,” he noted. Kondo emphasized that Shogun is “a show about translation, not what is lost, but what is found,” referring to the cultural nuances and complexities portrayed in the series.

He humorously mentioned the challenges of production, including conducting safety meetings in two languages and the importance of respecting Japanese traditions, like not walking on Tatami mats with utility boots.

The power of translation: How ‘Shōgun’ champions the art of understanding

Kondo then invited Hiroyuki Sanada to speak, who addressed the audience in Japanese. He thanked the entire production for their dedication to the samurai period drama, saying, “The passion and dreams we’ve inherited from you have crossed oceans and borders. Arigato gozaimasu.”

Sanada, who won the award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series, became the second-ever Asian winner in this category. Expressing his gratitude, he said, “I’m beyond honored. Thank you to FX, Hulu, and Disney for believing in me.” He described Shogun as an “East meets West dream project with respect” and reflected on the show’s message of unity, stating, “Shogun taught me that when people work together, we can create miracles, we can make a better future together.”

Anna Sawai, who won the award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series, made history as the first Asian winner in the category.

Anna Sawai accepts the award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series for ‘Shogun’ at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Anna Sawai accepts the award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series for ‘Shogun’ at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

In an emotional speech, she thanked the cast and crew of Shogun, admitting, “I was crying before my name was announced, I’m a mess today.” She concluded by thanking her mother, whom she credited as the inspiration for her character Mariko, saying, “You showed me stoicism and continue to be my inspiration.”

