Emmys 2024: ‘Shogun’ completes record-breaking sweep as ‘Hacks’ pulls off major upset over ‘The Bear’

At the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards featured a well-rounded ensemble of winners with FX’s feudal Japan period drama, HBO Max’s biting comedy and Netflix’s disturbing limited series winning big

Published - September 16, 2024 10:27 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Anna Sawai, Hiroyuki Sanada, Paul W. Downs, and Lucia Aniello pose with their awards

Anna Sawai, Hiroyuki Sanada, Paul W. Downs, and Lucia Aniello pose with their awards | Photo Credit: Reuters

The 2024 Emmy Awards, held on September 15 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, turned out to be quite the spectacle of television’s brightest and boldest. The return to the traditional fall schedule, after a strike-induced delay, gave delivered some much-needed freshness of  perspective on the medium’s current trends and successes.The ceremony, hosted by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy offered up a snapshot of television’s current landscape over the last year, defined by both remarkable firsts and unexpected shifts in fortune.

Emmys 2024 | Here is the full list of winners, from ‘Shōgun’ to ‘The Bear’

Leading the charge was FX’s Japanese tidal wave, Shogun. For the first time in Emmy history, the show broke the mold by becoming the first majority non-English language series to snag the Best Drama Series award. It didn’t stop there, amassing an unprecedented 18 Emmys in total. 

Justin Marks, left center, and Hiroyuki Sanada, center right, and the team from ‘Shogun’ accepts the award for outstanding drama series during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Justin Marks, left center, and Hiroyuki Sanada, center right, and the team from ‘Shogun’ accepts the award for outstanding drama series during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

The show’s sweeping success extended beyond acting accolades, with victories in cinematography, visual effects, production design, picture editing, sound mixing & editing and more. 

Emmys 2024: ‘Shogun’ makes history as first non-English language series to win Drama Series with a record-breaking 18 total wins

Meanwhile, Japanese film veteran, Hiroyuki Sanada, made a historic mark as the first Japanese actor to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, while Anna Sawai became the first actress of Asian descent to capture the Best Actress trophy. Director Frederick E. O. Toye rounded out the night’s wins, bagging the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for the episode, “Crimson Sky’.

Comedy took an unexpected turn with Hacks stepping into the spotlight. The HBO Max series, previously seen as a contender but not a frontrunner, pulled off a major upset. It managed to wrestle the Best Comedy Series award from the grasp of The Bear.

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs and Christopher McDonald, winners of the Outstanding Comedy Series award for ‘Hacks’, pose at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs and Christopher McDonald, winners of the Outstanding Comedy Series award for ‘Hacks’, pose at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Jean Smart was honored with Best Actress in a Comedy Series, and the show’s writers — Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky — were recognized for their sharp work on the episode “Bulletproof.” 

‘Hacks’ Season 3 interview: Hannah Einbinder on returning as Ava Daniels and her favourite fungi

The victory was a real David vs. Goliath moment, as The Bear had been expected to dominate. Despite this, The Bear still had a night to remember, clinching 11 Emmys including back-to-back wins for Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, a first time win for Liza Colon-Zayas and the award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for Christopher Storer. This marks a record for the most Emmys won by a comedy series in a single year, surpassing its own previous record of 10 wins.

Emmys 2024: ‘The Bear’ leads comedy series wins with Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colon-Zayas

Baby Reindeer concluded its run, sweeping the Limited/Anthology Series categories with four Emmys, including Best Limited Series. Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning earned awards for their lead and supporting roles, respectively, while Gadd’s writing was also recognised.

Jessica Gunning, left, winner of the awards for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie, and outstanding limited or anthology series and Richard Gadd, winner of the awards for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, and outstanding limited or anthology series for ‘Baby Reindeer’, pose in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Jessica Gunning, left, winner of the awards for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie, and outstanding limited or anthology series and Richard Gadd, winner of the awards for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, and outstanding limited or anthology series for ‘Baby Reindeer’, pose in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards | Photo Credit: Jae C. Hong

Jodie Foster received her first Emmy for her role in True Detective: Night Country, adding a new chapter to her distinguished career. Elizabeth Debicki also achieved a notable first Emmy, securing Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown. Her victory represents the first time an Australian actress has won in this category.

