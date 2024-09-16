ADVERTISEMENT

Emmys 2024: Selena Gomez, Saoirse Ronan, 'Shogun' cast and other stars arrive at star-studded red carpet

Published - September 16, 2024 06:22 am IST

The event, airing live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, saw a range of stunning ensembles as the industry’s best prepared for a night of celebration and recognition

Reuters

Selena Gomez, Saoirse Ronan and Anna Sawai | Photo Credit: Reuters/AP

Selena Gomez, Saoirse Ronan, Reese Witherspoon, and other stars stepped onto a red carpet in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday as Hollywood luminaries prepared to celebrate the best of television at the annual Emmy Awards.

Shogun, a series about a power struggle in the 17th century with most of the dialogue in Japanese, was no sure thing. It had been in development for years before it came together with elaborate sets, makeup, and costumes and storytelling that impressed critics with its attention to detail.

“It was a great surprise” when Shogun was showered with Emmy nominations, star and producer Hiroyuki Sanada said on the red carpet. “We believed in the audience, their intelligence, their curiosity for our culture,” he added. “We are so happy they are enjoying it.”

Hiroyuki Sanada arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards | Photo Credit: RICHARD SHOTWELL

Sunday’s ceremony takes place just eight months after the last Emmys, which aired in an unusual January slot because of disruptions caused by Hollywood labor strikes. Schitt’s Creek father/son duo Eugene and Dan Levy will host the festivities. Producers have promised cast reunions from shows past, such as Happy Days, and other moments to celebrate the history of television.

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy speak on stage at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Nominated for her role in Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez graced the red carpet in a custom black silk-and-velvet Ralph Lauren gown. The dress was embellished with over 600 diamond-cut crystals, paying homage to Art Deco elegance. Not only was Gomez stunning, but she also made history as the most-nominated Latina producer with her third consecutive nod for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Country singer Jelly Roll was scheduled to perform during the night’s In Memoriam segment. “I’m the only musician here,” he said on the red carpet. “I’m like a kid in a candy store. I just met the cast of Shogun. I’m losing my mind.”

Ahead of the ceremony, Shogun had already set records. It won 14 trophies—the most ever for one season of a drama series—at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, where awards were given for guest actors and crafts such as cinematography .Competitors for best drama include British royal family saga The Crown and spy thriller Mr. & Mrs. Smith from Amazon’s Prime Video.

Reese Witherspoon attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

The Bear is competing with its second season, the one that featured a widely praised episode about a disastrous family holiday gathering. Ayo Edebiri, nominated for her role in The Bear, dazzled in a custom Bottega Veneta outfit. Her red, black, and yellow ensemble featured a high leg slit, paired with black strappy heels. “We just tried our best to do what we did the first season and just stick together, be a unit, listen to each other, and just play with each other,” The Bear star Ayo Edebiri said on the red carpet.

Ayo Edebiri arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards | Photo Credit: Jae C. Hong

Meanwhile, Irish actor Saoirse Ronan supported her husband Jack Lowden, who was nominated for Slow Horses, in a chic navy blue ensemble with a dramatic draped sleeve.

Saoirse Ronan arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on | Photo Credit: RICHARD SHOTWELL

HBO’s Hacks, about a 70-something comedienne and a millennial writer, could play the role of spoiler in the comedy category. Due to the timing of their seasons, the shows have never competed head-to-head at the Emmys.

Hannah Einbinder arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards | Photo Credit: RICHARD SHOTWELL

The night was also marked by powerful statements, such as Reservation Dogs star and Emmy nominee D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, who arrived with a red handprint over his mouth in solidarity with missing and murdered Indigenous women.

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards | Photo Credit: AUDE GUERRUCCI

