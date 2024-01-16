GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Emmys 2024 | Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook win best lead actors in a drama series for ‘Succession’

Culkin and Snook play siblings Roman and Siobhan/Shiv respectively in the acclaimed media dynasty drama

January 16, 2024 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sarah Snook, winner of the Best Actress in a Drama Series award for "Succession," poses with Kieran Culkin winner of the Best Actor in a Drama Series award for "Succession," at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, in Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 14, 2024. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Sarah Snook, winner of the Best Actress in a Drama Series award for "Succession," poses with Kieran Culkin winner of the Best Actor in a Drama Series award for "Succession," at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, in Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 14, 2024. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | Photo Credit: AUDE GUERRUCCI

Succession actors Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook won the Emmy awards for outstanding lead actor and actress respectively in a drama series at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Culkin and Snook play siblings Roman and Siobhan/Shiv in the acclaimed media dynasty drama.

One of the most top-rated shows on television, Succession concluded its fourth and final season in 2023. The series has secured 27 nominations at the Emmys. It has a lifetime total of 75 nominations at the Emmy Awards.

Culkin has been previously nominated twice for an Emmy, finally winning in the 2024 edition. He recently won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film for Succession.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are taking place four months past their scheduled date at the Peacock Theater in LA, coming after a year of historic Hollywood turbulence in an industry whose upheavals are evident everywhere.

Strikes by both actors and writers, seismic shifts toward streaming, and the dismantling of the traditional TV calendar mean the envelopes opened during the Fox telecast hosted by Anthony Anderson on Martin Luther King Jr. Day will display winners that were decided months ago for shows that in some cases were completed years ago — and have a fraction of the audience they had a few decades ago.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are streaming in India on LionsgatePlay

(with inputs from AP)

