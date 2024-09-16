ADVERTISEMENT

Emmys 2024: Jean Smart bags lead actress in comedy series for ‘Hacks’

Published - September 16, 2024 07:18 am IST

Comedy series awards leader, ‘The Bear’ was also edged out by ‘Hacks for Best Writing in a Comedy Series

The Hindu Bureau

Jean Smart accepts the Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award for Hacks at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

At the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, veteran actor Jean Smart claimed the title of Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her outstanding role in Hacks. As she went on stage to receive the award, the audience loudly cheered for her and even gave her a standing ovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emmys 2024: Richard Gadd wins first Emmy for writing ‘Baby Reindeer’

“It’s very humbling. It really is. I appreciate this,” Smart said as she accepted the trophy. Then she went in for the punchline, “Because I don’t get enough attention. I’m serious.” Jean is now a three-time Emmy Award winner.

The awards ceremony is currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The Bear was a leading winner in the comedy categories at the 2024 Emmys, with Jeremy Allen White taking Best Actor for his role as head chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto. Ebon Moss-Bachrach also won Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Richie Jerimovich. Liza Colón-Zayas secured the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Emmys 2024: ‘The Bear’ leads comedy series wins with Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colon-Zayas

Despite these wins, The Bear was edged out by Hacks for Best Writing in a Comedy Series. Writers Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky won for the episode Bulletproof, adding to Hacks‘ success alongside Jean Smart’s Best Actress win.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US