Emmys 2024: Jean Smart bags lead actress in comedy series for ‘Hacks’

Comedy series awards leader, ‘The Bear’ was also edged out by ‘Hacks for Best Writing in a Comedy Series

Published - September 16, 2024 07:18 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jean Smart accepts the Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award for Hacks at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Jean Smart accepts the Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award for Hacks at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

At the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, veteran actor Jean Smart claimed the title of Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her outstanding role in Hacks. As she went on stage to receive the award, the audience loudly cheered for her and even gave her a standing ovation.

Emmys 2024: Richard Gadd wins first Emmy for writing ‘Baby Reindeer’

“It’s very humbling. It really is. I appreciate this,” Smart said as she accepted the trophy. Then she went in for the punchline, “Because I don’t get enough attention. I’m serious.” Jean is now a three-time Emmy Award winner.

The awards ceremony is currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The Bear was a leading winner in the comedy categories at the 2024 Emmys, with Jeremy Allen White taking Best Actor for his role as head chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto. Ebon Moss-Bachrach also won Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Richie Jerimovich. Liza Colón-Zayas secured the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Emmys 2024: ‘The Bear’ leads comedy series wins with Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colon-Zayas

Despite these wins, The Bear was edged out by Hacks for Best Writing in a Comedy Series. Writers Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky won for the episode Bulletproof, adding to Hacks‘ success alongside Jean Smart’s Best Actress win.

