Emmys 2024 | Here is the full list of winners (updating live)

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are being handed out at the Peacock Theater in an edition that comes after a year of historic Hollywood turbulence in an industry whose upheavals are evident everywhere.

Strikes by both actors and writers, seismic shifts toward streaming, and the dismantling of the traditional TV calendar mean the envelopes opened during the Fox telecast hosted by Anthony Anderson on Martin Luther King Jr. Day will display winners that were decided months ago for shows that in some cases were completed years ago.

This edition, HBO has dominated the nominations, with Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, while Ted Lasso tops among comedies with 21 nominations. Succession leads with 27 nominations and is the favourite to win its third-best drama series Emmy Award. Its three male actors — Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin — are competing for best actor while four more are nominated for best supporting actor.

The Last of Us comes second with 24 nominations. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are expected to take all the limelight, and both could make history; Pascal might become the first Latino to win best actor in a drama and Ramsey the youngest to win best actress. Eyes are all on The White Lotus as five of its female actors are up for best supporting actress in a drama, including Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza.

On the comedy side, audiences will cheer for their favourite AFC Richmond coach as the third and final season of Ted Lasso is expected to clinch its third consecutive best comedy.

Here’s the complete list of winners (updating live)

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus

Theo James – The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession - WINNER

Alan Ruck – Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus - WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J Smith-Cameron – Succession

Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader – Barry

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear - WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary - WINNER

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear - WINNER

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Bornstein – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear - WINNER

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome the Chippendales

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon – George & Tammy

Steven Yeun – Beef

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback – Swarm

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones and the Six

Ali Wong –Beef

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee – Beef

Ray Liotta – Black Bird

Young Mazino – Beef

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Annaleigh Ashford – Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello – Beef

Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - WINNER

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

