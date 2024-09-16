The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are being handed out at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. For the second time in just one year, the Emmy Awards have rolled out the red carpet. This time, Netflix leads the nominations with a staggering 107 nods across 35 programs, making it the undisputed frontrunner in terms of volume. Yet, it is FX — with its 93 nominations spread across just nine shows — that is generating the most buzz for Shōgun. The Bear took most of the big comedy Emmys home in January for its first season and is expected to do the for its second, with its 23 nods. Jeremy Allen White won Best Lead Actor, Comedy while his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colon-Zayas won in Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories, respectively.

HBO, a perennial favorite, has been somewhat relegated to third place this year with 91 nominations, a far cry from its usual domination. While True Detective: Night Country is its most nominated series with 19 nods, it’s clear that the titan of prestige TV is facing stiff competition from all corners. Perhaps the biggest question is whether Apple TV — with 72 nominations for shows like Palm Royale and The Morning Show — will finally take home some hardware after a record-breaking year for the platform.

Here is the list of winners -

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr & Mrs Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Lead Actor, Drama

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr & Mrs Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Dominic West, The Crown

Lead Actress, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr & Mrs Smith

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Lead Actor, Comedy

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Winner - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Lead Actress, Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Winner - Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Lead Actor, Limited Series Or Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Lead Actress, Limited Series Or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans

Supporting Actor, Drama

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Winner - Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shogun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Supporting Actress, Drama

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Winner - Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Winner - Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Winner - Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Supporting Actor, Limited Series Or Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs the Swans

Supporting Actress, Limited Series Or Movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Winner - Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs the Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Reality or Competition Program

Winner - Traitors

Best Scripted Variety Series

Winner - Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Programs with most overall nominations:

Shogun - 25

The Bear - 23

Only Murders in the Building - 21

True Detective: Night Country - 19

The Crown - 18

Saturday Night Live - 17

