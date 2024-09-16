The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are being handed out at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. For the second time in just one year, the Emmy Awards have rolled out the red carpet. This time, Netflix leads the nominations with a staggering 107 nods across 35 programs, making it the undisputed frontrunner in terms of volume. Yet, it is FX — with its 93 nominations spread across just nine shows — that is generating the most buzz for Shōgun. The Bear took most of the big comedy Emmys home in January for its first season and is expected to do the for its second, with its 23 nods. Jeremy Allen White won Best Lead Actor, Comedy while his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colon-Zayas won in Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories, respectively.
HBO, a perennial favorite, has been somewhat relegated to third place this year with 91 nominations, a far cry from its usual domination. While True Detective: Night Country is its most nominated series with 19 nods, it’s clear that the titan of prestige TV is facing stiff competition from all corners. Perhaps the biggest question is whether Apple TV — with 72 nominations for shows like Palm Royale and The Morning Show — will finally take home some hardware after a record-breaking year for the platform.
Here is the list of winners -
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr & Mrs Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Lead Actor, Drama
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr & Mrs Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Dominic West, The Crown
Lead Actress, Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr & Mrs Smith
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Lead Actor, Comedy
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Winner - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Lead Actress, Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Winner - Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Lead Actor, Limited Series Or Movie
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Lead Actress, Limited Series Or Movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans
Supporting Actor, Drama
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Winner - Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shogun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Supporting Actress, Drama
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Winner - Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Winner - Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Winner - Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Supporting Actor, Limited Series Or Movie
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs the Swans
Supporting Actress, Limited Series Or Movie
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Winner - Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs the Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Reality or Competition Program
Winner - Traitors
Best Scripted Variety Series
Winner - Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Programs with most overall nominations:
Shogun - 25
The Bear - 23
Only Murders in the Building - 21
True Detective: Night Country - 19
The Crown - 18
Saturday Night Live - 17
Published - September 16, 2024 06:06 am IST