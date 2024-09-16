ADVERTISEMENT

Emmys 2024: ‘Hacks’ wins Emmy for best comedy series over ‘The Bear’

Published - September 16, 2024 08:59 am IST

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards were handed out at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 16

AFP

The cast and crew of "Hacks" accept the award for Best Comedy Series at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

"Hacks," the story of an aging comedienne seeking to reinvent herself and the young writer trying to help her, won the Emmy for best comedy series in Los Angeles on September 16. It also won for Best Lead Actress (Jean Smart) and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy

Emmys 2024: ‘Baby Reindeer’ finishes its Emmy run with four wins for Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning and Limited series

The HBO show bested favorite "The Bear," as well as "Abbott Elementary," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Only Murders in the Building," "Palm Royale," "Reservation Dogs," and "What We Do in the Shadows."

