GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Emmys 2024: ‘Hacks’ wins Emmy for best comedy series over ‘The Bear’

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards were handed out at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 16

Published - September 16, 2024 08:59 am IST

AFP
The cast and crew of "Hacks" accept the award for Best Comedy Series at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The cast and crew of "Hacks" accept the award for Best Comedy Series at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

"Hacks," the story of an aging comedienne seeking to reinvent herself and the young writer trying to help her, won the Emmy for best comedy series in Los Angeles on September 16. It also won for Best Lead Actress (Jean Smart) and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy

Emmys 2024: ‘Baby Reindeer’ finishes its Emmy run with four wins for Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning and Limited series

The HBO show bested favorite "The Bear," as well as "Abbott Elementary," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Only Murders in the Building," "Palm Royale," "Reservation Dogs," and "What We Do in the Shadows."

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards were handed out at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 16.

Published - September 16, 2024 08:59 am IST

Related Topics

television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.