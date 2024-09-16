Emmys 2024: ‘Hacks’ wins Emmy for best comedy series over ‘The Bear’

"Hacks," the story of an aging comedienne seeking to reinvent herself and the young writer trying to help her, won the Emmy for best comedy series in Los Angeles on September 16. It also won for Best Lead Actress (Jean Smart) and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy

The HBO show bested favorite "The Bear," as well as "Abbott Elementary," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Only Murders in the Building," "Palm Royale," "Reservation Dogs," and "What We Do in the Shadows."

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards were handed out at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 16.