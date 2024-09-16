Emmys 2024: ‘Baby Reindeer’ finishes its Emmy run with four wins for Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning and Limited series

Baby Reindeer made a significant impact at the 2024 Emmy Awards, taking home four major awards, including Best Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. The Netflix series, which explores complex and uncomfortable themes, stood out among competitors like Fargo, Lessons in Chemistry, Ripley, and True Detective: Night Country.

Richard Gadd, the creator and star of Baby Reindeer, accepted the award for Best Limited Series. In his acceptance speech, he emphasized the importance of taking risks in the industry, stating, “I know the industry is in a slump right now, but no slump was broken without a willingness to take risks. The only constant for success in television is to take risks, push boundaries, explore the uncomfortable.”

Gadd also won the award for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his performance in Baby Reindeer. During his speech, he humorously noted that he had forgotten to thank his parents in an earlier acceptance speech for writing. He expressed gratitude for their influence and concluded with a heartfelt message, “Follow your heart, and the rest will fall into place.”

Jessica Gunning received the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her role in Baby Reindeer. In an emotional acceptance speech, Gunning expressed disbelief at her win, saying, “I honestly feel like I’m going to wake up any minute now; this whole thing has been a dream.” She thanked the cast and crew and gave special recognition to Richard Gadd.

“My biggest thanks has to go to Mr. Richard Gadd. I’ve tried so many times to put into words what working on Baby Reindeer meant to me, and I fail every time,” she said. Gunning joked about breaking into song but chose to keep it simple, saying, “Thank you for trusting me to be your Martha. I will never, ever forget her or you or this.”

Gadd’s success continued with a win for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Reflecting on his journey, he said, “Ten years ago, I was down and out. I never thought I would get my life together... No matter how bad it gets, it always gets better.”

