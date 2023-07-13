Emmys 2023: Barack and Michelle Obama bag nominations

July 13, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

Former President of the United States Barack Obama received his second Emmy nomination for his role as the narrator in the Netflix docuseries Working: What We Do All Day.

In the show, Barack Obama and the series’ filmmakers conducted interviews with workers from three different sectors: hospitality, home care, and tech. Their aim was to delve into the experiences of a typical workday in each industry and shed light on the primary challenges faced by workers.

Working is a production of Higher Ground, the production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama. In 2018, Higher Ground signed a content deal with Netflix, allowing them to create films and television series for the popular streaming platform.

The former first lady, Michelle Obama, received her first Emmy nomination alongside Oprah Winfrey for the outstanding hosted nonfiction series or special titled The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey. The show featured a conversation between Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey, centered around Michelle’s 2022 book, The Light We Carry.

Meanwhile, Barack Obama has already secured an Emmy win last year in the best narrator category for his work on Netflix’s Our Great National Parks, also produced by Higher Ground. Additionally, he has been recognized with multiple Grammy Awards, winning twice for the best spoken word album category.

Higher Ground Productions, the Obamas’ production company, has made a notable impact on the awards circuit. Their 2019 documentary, American Factory, received an Oscar for best documentary feature and an Emmy for outstanding direction of a documentary.

Michelle Obama has also been honoured with a Grammy award in 2020 for the best-spoken album category for her memoir, Becoming.

Other projects from Higher Ground include a documentary inspired by Becoming and several highly anticipated forthcoming works. According to the entertainment website IndieWire, these include an adaptation of Frederick Douglass’ biography and a fashion drama set in post-World War II New York City.

