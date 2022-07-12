Emmys 2022: ‘Succession’ dominates nominations; ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘The White Lotus’ follow

HBO’s family drama was nominated under 25 categories while Squid Game became the first non-English language series to compete under the Best Drama category

HBO’s family drama was nominated under 25 categories while Squid Game became the first non-English language series to compete under the Best Drama category

The nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards were announced today virtually. As television fans might have expected, HBO’s Succession has dominated the nominations this time.

HBO’s family drama was nominated under a whopping 25 categories, while Apple’s Ted Lasso and HBO’s The White Lotus earned 20 each.

Notably, Netflix’s South Korean drama Squid Game has become the first non-English language series to compete for the Best Drama Emmy, a category in which the series will compete with Succession as well.

.The Emmys once were dominated by broadcast networks and then cable, with the rise of streaming services changing the balance of power and perhaps the awards themselves. Netflix's “Squid Game” joining the Emmy mix is the result of streaming's global marketplace focus.

Meanwhile, The Crown, a series that dominated last year’s awards, wasn’t eligible for nominations this year since the series wasn’t televised within the eligibility period.

This year’s Emmy awards will be aired on September 12 on NBC

Here’s a partial list of nominees for the 2022 prime-time Emmy Awards

Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary Barry Curb Your Enthusiasm Hacks The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Only Murders in the Building Ted Lasso What We Do in the Shadows.

Actor, Comedy Series:

Donald Glover, Atlanta Bill Hader, Barry Nicholas Holt, The Great Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building.

Actress, Comedy Series:

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant Elle Fanning, The Great Issa Rae, Insecure Jean Smart, Hacks.

Drama Series:

Better Call Saul Euphoria Ozark Severance Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Yellowjackets.

Actor, Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, Ozark Brian Cox, Succession Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Adam Scott, Severance Jeremy Strong, Succession.

Actress, Drama Series:

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Laura Linney, Ozark Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets Sandra Oh, Killing Eve Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show Zendaya, Euphoria.

Limited or Anthology Series:

Dopesick The Dropout Inventing Anna The White Lotus Pam & Tommy.

Variety Talk Series:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Jimmy Kimmel Live Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Late Night with Seth Meyers The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie:

Colin Firth, The Staircase Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage Michael Keaton, Dopesick Himesh Patel, Station Eleven Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy.

Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie:

Toni Collette, The Staircase Julia Garner, Inventing Anna Lily James, Pam & Tommy Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story Margaret Qualley, MAID Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout.

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series:

Anthony Carrigan, Barry Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary Henry Winkler, Barry Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live.

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Janelle James, Abbott Elementary Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary Juno Temple, Ted Lasso Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso.

Guest Actor, Drama Series:

Adrien Brody, Succession James Cromwell, Succession Colman Domingo, Euphoria Arian Moayed, Succession Tom Pelphrey, Ozark Alexander Skarsgård, Succession.

Guest Actress, Drama Series:

Hope Davis, Succession Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show Martha Kelly, Euphoria Sanaa Lathan, Succession Harriet Walter, Succession Lee You-mi, Squid Game.

Supporting Actor, Drama Series:

Nicholas Braun, Succession Billy Crudup, The Morning Show Kieran Culkin, Succession Park Hae-soo, Squid Game Matthew Macfadyen, Succession John Turturro, Severance Christopher Walken, Severance Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game.

Supporting Actress, Drama Series:

Patricia Arquette, Severance Julia Garner, Ozark Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets Rhea Seehorn. Better Call Saul J. Smith-Cameron, Succession Sarah Snook, Succession Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria.

For the complete list of nominations, do visit: emmys.com