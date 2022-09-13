Emmys 2022: Here’s the list of key winners from the ceremony

ADVERTISEMENT
Here is a list of winners in key categories at television’s 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony:
Outstanding Drama Series
“Succession”
Outstanding Comedy Series
“Ted Lasso”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
“The White Lotus”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
“Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
Outstanding Competition Program
“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”