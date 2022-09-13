Emmys 2022: Here’s the list of key winners from the ceremony

Winners Monday night at the Emmy Awards included Michael Keaton, who won for best actor in a limited series or TV movie for his work in “Dopesick.”

AP LOS ANGELES
September 13, 2022 09:21 IST

Jason Sudeikis accepts the award for Outstanding Comedy Series for “Ted Lasso” at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, U.S., on September 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Here is a list of winners in key categories at television’s 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony:

Outstanding Drama Series

“Succession”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“The White Lotus”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Outstanding Competition Program

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

