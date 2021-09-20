Movies

Emmys 2021: Here’s the list of key winners from the ceremony

The cast and crew from ‘Ted Lasso’ pose with their awards at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A
Reuters 20 September 2021 14:04 IST
Updated: 20 September 2021 14:04 IST

Shows such as ‘The Crown’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ dominated proceedings, with Kate Winslet got some of the loudest cheers

Here is a list of winners in key categories at television’s Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeleson Sunday, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and broadcast live on CBS television:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Crown”

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Ted Lasso”

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“The Queen’s Gambit”

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Kate Winslet, “Mare Of Easttown”

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

