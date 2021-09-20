Emmys 2021: Here’s the list of key winners from the ceremony

The cast and crew from ‘Ted Lasso’ pose with their awards at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A

20 September 2021 14:04 IST

Shows such as ‘The Crown’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ dominated proceedings, with Kate Winslet got some of the loudest cheers