Movies

Emmys 2021: Here’s the list of key winners from the ceremony

The cast and crew from ‘Ted Lasso’ pose with their awards at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A  

Here is a list of winners in key categories at television’s Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeleson Sunday, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and broadcast live on CBS television:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Crown”

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Ted Lasso”

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“The Queen’s Gambit”

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Kate Winslet, “Mare Of Easttown”

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

‘Ted Lasso’ triumphs at Emmys, Jason Sudeikis wins best comedy actor

Have you met Arya the randonneur?

‘The Mad Women’s Ball’ review: A piercingly poignant and sobering slice of the past

Tom Cruise gets sneak preview from SpaceX’s 1st private crew

Dan Levy inks deal with Netflix for developing film, TV projects

‘Little Things’ final season to premiere on Netflix in October

‘Old’ movie review: M Night Shyamalan’s holiday from hell partly engages

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ movie review: Home invasion flick doesn’t hit the mark this time around

Netflix’s ‘Schumacher’ review: A touching profile of the man behind the wheel

‘Friendship’ movie review: Harbhajan Singh turns Tamil film hero in a dreary watch

‘Kodiyil Oruvan’ movie review: A silly drama that neither gets its ‘mass’ right nor its politics

New multi-season series on Nirav Modi in the works

‘Kaanekkaane’ movie review: Manu Ashokan returns with tightrope thriller-drama, that finishes tamely

‘Hospital Playlist’ Season 2 review: K-drama comfort viewing of the best kind

‘Maestro’ movie review: Sincere and ambitious, but is that enough?

Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ wraps production

Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92

‘Unheard’ Telugu web series review: Conversations on political history

‘Annabelle Sethupathi’ movie review: A comedy in which only the uncomic portions work

Denis Villeneuve says Marvel films are ‘cut and paste’ versions of earlier ones
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 20, 2021 2:06:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/emmys-2021-heres-the-list-of-key-winners-from-the-ceremony/article36562366.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY