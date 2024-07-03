GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Emmanuelle’ trailer: Noémie Merlant sizzles in Audrey Diwan’s steamy erotic drama

‘Emmanuelle’ follows the journey of its titular character, played by Merlant, as she embarks on a business trip to Hong Kong and explores her sexual desires

Published - July 03, 2024 12:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from 'Emmanuelle'

A still from ‘Emmanuelle’

Pathe has dropped the first trailer for Emmanuelle, directed by Audrey Diwan and starring Portrait of a Lady on Fireactress Noémie Merlant. This new adaptation of Emmanuelle Arsan’s iconic novel, previously brought to the screen in 1974, promises a fresh and evocative take on the acclaimed erotic drama.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' will open the Venice Film Festival 2024

Emmanuelle follows the journey of its titular character, played by Merlant, as she embarks on a business trip to Hong Kong. In this bustling and sensual city, Emmanuelle explores her sexual desires, engaging in various encounters, including an elusive relationship with a man named Kei. The film delves into themes of desire, intimacy, and self-discovery.

Director Audrey Diwan, known for her Golden Lion-winning film Happening, brings a unique perspective to this adaptation, focusing on the female gaze and the intimate quest of Emmanuelle. The screenplay, co-written by Diwan and Rebecca Zlotowsky, offers a loose interpretation of Arsan’s novel, emphasizing the emotional and psychological aspects of Emmanuelle’s experiences.

‘Love Lies Bleeding’ movie review: Kristen Stewart shines in Rose Glass’ sophomore sapphic nightmare

The cast includes notable actors such as Naomi Watts, Will Sharpe from The White Lotus, and Jamie Campbell Bower of Stranger Things, amongst others. Despite skipping the Venice Film Festival, Emmanuelle will premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival this fall, with its French release set for September 25, 2024.

