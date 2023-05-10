Emma Roberts to headline comedy ‘Hot Mess’

May 10, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - Washington

American Horror Story actor Emma Roberts has bagged a new comedy titled Hot Mess.

TV director Katie Locke O’Brien will direct Hot Mess which marks her feature debut. Gabrielle D’Amico will pen the script. Currently, in pre-production, Hot Mess will go to floors in early 2024. Emma, who will appear alongside Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web, will play Laurel Mack, a contestant on a popular American dating show who has a very public meltdown on air, reported Hollywood Reporter.

Having failed to win love on TV, Laurel is pushed to return to her hometown and live in her quirky parents’ basement, friendless and constantly bumping into her miserable ex the whole town oddly adores, while feeling the constant mockery of those who witnessed her on-screen humiliation. She embarks on a hilarious and heartfelt journey to discover herself and her connection with others.

Mister Smith Entertainment is handling international sales and will launch the project at the Cannes film market next week. ” Hot Mess is a sharp, witty script that stood out to me as a fresh story of a woman finding her place in a world ruled by social media and outsized expectations,” said director O’Brien.

“I am so eager to bring this to life with Emma as the perfect Laurel. She brings the fun of the messy side, and all the heart with it.” “This is such a refreshing and funny take on the world of dating programs and you couldn’t hope for anyone smarter and funnier than Emma Roberts to inhabit the role,” added Mister Smith Entertainment’s David Garrett.