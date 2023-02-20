ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Mackey to leave ‘Sex Education’ after season 4

February 20, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST - Los Angeles

“Season 5? I’ve just finished the fourth one last week! No, I don’t think I’ll be in season 5. I’ve said goodbye to Maeve,” Emma said

PTI

Emma Mackey. | Photo Credit: AP

Actor Emma Mackey has revealed that she won't be returning for the potential fifth season of Netflix's popular series Sex Education.

The actor, who recently finished filming for the fourth season of the show, shared the news at the BAFTAs where she won the Rising Star Award .

“Season 5? I’ve just finished the fourth one last week! No, I don’t think I’ll be in season 5. I’ve said goodbye to Maeve,” she told RadioTimes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ALSO READ
Tanya Reynolds exits 'Sex Education' ahead of Season 4

Mackey is not the only Sex Education star exiting from the series after Season 4. Ncuti Gatwa recently wrapped filming his character of Eric.

Netflix is yet to announce the premiere date for "Sex Education" season 4.

The show, written and created by Laurie Nunn, centres on Otis (Asa Butterfield), an insecure teenager, and his mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson), a sex therapist.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US