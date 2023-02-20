HamberMenu
Emma Mackey to leave ‘Sex Education’ after season 4

“Season 5? I’ve just finished the fourth one last week! No, I don’t think I’ll be in season 5. I’ve said goodbye to Maeve,” Emma said

February 20, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST - Los Angeles

PTI
Emma Mackey.

Emma Mackey. | Photo Credit: AP

Actor Emma Mackey has revealed that she won't be returning for the potential fifth season of Netflix's popular series Sex Education.

The actor, who recently finished filming for the fourth season of the show, shared the news at the BAFTAs where she won the Rising Star Award .

“Season 5? I’ve just finished the fourth one last week! No, I don’t think I’ll be in season 5. I’ve said goodbye to Maeve,” she told RadioTimes.

Mackey is not the only Sex Education star exiting from the series after Season 4. Ncuti Gatwa recently wrapped filming his character of Eric.

Netflix is yet to announce the premiere date for "Sex Education" season 4.

The show, written and created by Laurie Nunn, centres on Otis (Asa Butterfield), an insecure teenager, and his mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson), a sex therapist.

