HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Emma Corrin to play villain in 'Deadpool 3'

‘Deadpool 3’ marks the first ‘Deadpool’ collaboration between Marvel Studios and Reynolds & ‘Team Deadpool’

February 15, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - Los Angeles

PTI
Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin | Photo Credit: Netflix

The Crown star Emma Corrin is set to play the villain in the third chapter of the Deadpool film franchise, headlined by Ryan Reynolds.

Sources told entertainment portal Deadline that Corrin is the latest addition to the cast after Hugh Jackman, who is reprising his Wolverine role in the Marvel Studios' feature film.

According to the publication, other details about the actor's part are unknown.

ALSO READ
Ryan Reynolds set to be back with ‘Deadpool 3’

Shawn Levy is on board to direct Deadpool 3 with Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese returning to pen the script. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin penned a previous draft.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce the movie along with Reynolds and Levy.

The project marks the first Deadpool collaboration between Marvel Studios and Reynolds & 'Team Deadpool'.

Corrin, who uses non-binary pronouns 'they/them', was last seen in the period romantic drama Lady Chatterley's Lover.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.