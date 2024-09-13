ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Corrin, Maika Monroe and Charli XCX board ‘100 Nights of Hero’ alongside Nicholas Galitzine

Published - September 13, 2024 12:36 pm IST

The film is a feminist fairy tale inspired by ‘One Thousand and One Nights’ and centers around a charming houseguest whose arrival at a remote castle disrupts the lives of a neglectful husband, his innocent bride, and her devoted maid

The Hindu Bureau

Emma Corrin, Maika Monroe and Charli XCX | Photo Credit: AP/ Reuters

Emma Corrin and Maika Monroe have been cast as the leads in 100 Nights of Hero, a period fantasy film directed by Julia Jackman and based on Isabel Greenberg’s graphic novel. Joining them is pop star Charli XCX, adding to the star-studded lineup alongside Nicholas Galitzine.

100 Nights of Hero is a feminist fairy tale inspired by One Thousand and One Nights. The plot centers around a charming houseguest (Galitzine), whose arrival at a remote castle disrupts the lives of a neglectful husband, his innocent bride Cherry (Monroe), and her devoted maid Hero (Corrin). The graphic novel was first published in 2016 by Little, Brown and Company.

Corrin, fresh off their role as supervillain Cassandra Nova in Marvel’s record-breaking Deadpool & Wolverine, continues to make waves in Hollywood. Monroe, best known for her horror performances, recently starred in Neon’s indie hit Longlegs opposite Nicolas Cage, while Galitzine starred opposite Anne Hathaway in Prime Video’s rom-com The Idea of You.

Charli XCX, known for her “Brat summer” success this year, will make her live-action feature debut soon in Faces of Death and is also involved in producing scores for films like David Lowery’s Mother Mary.

100 Nights of Hero is being produced by Helen Simmons and Stephanie Aspin under Erebus Pictures.

