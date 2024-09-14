‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 (Part 2) series review: Mamma Mia! Is it going to be Roma for Emily? 

Even though Emily (Lily Collins) tells the divine ‘goatherd’, (he is the scion of an exclusive pashmina empire) Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) that Rome reminds her of The Lizzie McGuire Movie when he talks of La Dolce Vita, it is obvious she is channelling Roman Holiday.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is lot of the swoon-worthy Gregory Peck-Audrey Hepburn romantic comedy about a princess escaping her guardians and being shown around Rome by an American news reporter in the second part of Emily in Paris, Season 4. And in case you still do not get it, the ninth episode is called ‘Roman Holiday.’

Emily in Paris Season 4 (Part 2) Episodes: 5 Run time: 30 to 46 minutes Creator: Darren Star Starring: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Eugenio Franceschini, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscoun, Thalia Besson Storyline: A Roman holiday turns into work for Emily as she samples the excellent food and sights

Since the 1956 William Wyler classic is a favourite — Hepburn is so lovely as Princess Anna and Peck so handsome as the far-from-average Joe Bradley, that one is happy to take a whirl around Rome with Emily and her not-so-lonely goatherd on a white scooter sampling the gorgeous burrata, pasta and tiramisu..

ADVERTISEMENT

Part 2 of Season 4 begins with Emily getting ready to go to Chicago for Christmas. When the flight is cancelled, she joins her chef boyfriend Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and his ex-lover Camille (Camille Razat) who is pregnant with his child, at her parent’s country estate in Megève... like that would go swimmingly well. Remember Camille’s brother, Timothée (Victor Meutelet) and his TikTok video? He explains to Emily that it was nothing personal. Camille, incidentally, is yet to tell Gabriel the truth about her pregnancy.

Stranded on the ski slopes, Emily is rescued by a handsome stranger, Marcello, and things are looking interesting again. A bonafide villain is introduced in Geneviève (Thalia Besson). The daughter of Emily’s boss, Sylvie’s (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) husband, Laurent G, (Arnaud Binard) Geneviève comes from New York looking for a job while crashing on Sylvie’s coach in the meantime.

When all else fails, Sylvie offers Geneviève a job at her firm, Agence Grateau, after the requisite Paris makeover. Though Emily at first is pleased to show Geneviève the ropes, when she sees her cosying up to Gabriel, she is not so sure. Especially since one of Gabriel complaints to Emily is the fact that she has not made any effort to speak his language, which Geneviève who speaks fluent French deliberately mistranslates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Emily’s best friend Mindy (Ashley Park) has troubles of her own as she accepts a gig to sing revealing more than she would like at the Crazy Horse to fund the band’s shot at the Eurovision Contest much to her boyfriend Nicolas’s (Paul Forman) discomfort. Nor does Mindy’s smoking photo shoot with her ex-boyfriend Benoît (Kevin Dias) help matters, however much Mindy says it is just marketing. Nicolas, who is making a bid for CEO of the luxury goods’ family business, feels it reflects badly on him.

When everything gets too much for her, Emily takes up Marcello’s offer to show her Rome, but work is not far behind as Sylvie tells her Emily to get a meeting with Marcello, which creates some misunderstandings. Emily’s co-workers Julien (Samuel Arnold) and Luc (Bruno Gouery) look out for Emily with Julien protecting Emily’s chair from the rapacious Geneviève and Luc going into a great deal of trouble with restaurant suggestions for Krakow, when Emily lies about going there instead of Rome.

The fashion, with a preponderance of red and polka dots is eye-watering; Emily’s ugly Christmas jumper is cute and like mentioned earlier, channeling Audrey Hepburn’s timeless gamine style can never go wrong. At the end of Season 4, Emily has an offer that would need the title to be changed. Will she take it up, the nation wants to know.

Season four of Emily in Paris is currently streaming on Netflix

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.