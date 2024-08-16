ADVERTISEMENT

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Part 1 series review: Lily Collins’ return to City of Lights is bright, busy, but a tad boring

Updated - August 16, 2024 01:21 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 12:42 pm IST

In the light, binge-able and just as easily forgettable Part 1, romances are kindled, die, or continue to simmer, amidst somewhat fabulous winter fashion, all while setting up trips outside Paris for Part 2

Mini Anthikad Chhibber
Mini Anthikad Chhibber

Lily Collins as Emily in episode 404 of ‘Emily in Paris’ | Photo Credit: NETFLIX

The third season of Darren Star’s Emily in Parisended with Camille (Camille Razat) calling off her wedding to hot chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), insisting that he and Emily (Lily Collins) always had feelings for each other. This caused Emily’s British banker boyfriend, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), to stomp off in a designer huff. And just in case we forgot, Season 4 opens with Camille’s brother, Timothée (Victor Meutelet), naming and shaming Emily on TikTok, and the video naturally going viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is three days after the wedding that wasn’t, and Camille is missing, Alfie is sulking, and Emily and Gabriel are trying to convince everyone that they are just good friends — never mind the longing, languishing looks. Oh also, it is the French Open and a big advertising campaign calls for Emily and Alfie to kiss on the stands at Stade Roland Garros.

Emily’s best friend, heiress and singer, Mindy (Ashley Park), and her band are chosen to represent France at the Eurovision song contest, which is great but since she has broken up with band member, Benoît (Kevin Dias), will it be awkward? Also, they need money to fund their trip, so should Mindy tap her rich boyfriend, Nicolas (Paul Forman), or her business magnate estranged father?

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 review: A beautiful, shallow confection full of joie de vivre

Jin Xuan Mao as Etienne, Ashley Park as Mindy, Kevin Dias as Benoit in episode 401 of ‘Emily in Paris’ | Photo Credit: NETFLIX

Emily’s boss and owner of Agence Grateau, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), also has problems with her past with Louis de Léon (Pierre Deny), whose luxury goods company JVMA is one of Grateau’s clients. Also, Louis has heavily invested in Sylvie’s husband Laurent’s (Arnaud Binard) club and is Nicolas’ father.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Emily’s co-workers, Julien (Samuel Arnold) and Luc (Bruno Gouery), continue to be fun with Julien getting an offer he cannot refuse or can he, and Luc finding out his love, Marianne (Laurence Gormezano) the Michelin inspector, is hiding a secret.

‘It Ends With Us’ movie review: Blake Lively-led romantic drama does not fire on all cylinders
Emily in Paris Season 4 (Part 1)
Creator: Darren Star
Cast: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscoun
Episodes: 5
Runtime: 35 minutes
Storyline: After Camille’s bombshell at the wedding, Emily scrambles to get her life in order in a mix of couture and prêt

There is a masquerade ball (with a Bridgerton reference tsk tsk), rooftop sex, a dissertation on grey areas, a lover, his pregnant bisexual ex-fiancée and a Greek artist, Sofia (Melia Kreiling), which is all very French and sophisticated and just that wee bit tired and clichéd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emily in Paris does not offer much plot-wise so let us look at the fashion, shall we? It is very on point, with an Emily spin on the oh-so-trendy mesh shoe. Mindy goes slightly Kate (Emily’s words, not mine) at Roland Garros but later reverts to her flamboyant style.

Emily, while continuing to favour bright colours (including an all-yellow ensemble) also goes for trés chic in a simple coordinated fitted blouse and skirt. Her bangs, which she dramatically cut last season, are not much in view, pinned up in an up-do or pushed back in a cute, accessible hair band. Her masquerade ball outfit looked sewn onto her and that half skirt looked neither here nor there, but she made it work thanks to the dramatic hat.

‘Jackpot!’ movie review: Awkwafina, John Cena comedy is a tax on the stupid

Ashley Park as Mindy, Lily Collins as Emily in ‘Emily in Paris’ | Photo Credit: STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

The five episodes of Emily in Paris are light, bingeable and just as easily forgettable. One wouldn’t lose sleep waiting for Part 2 to drop on September 12 but that does not mean one wouldn’t watch it — especially since handsome Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) helped Emily ski down the bunny slope in the sneak peek offered.

Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 1 is currently streaming on Netflix

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US