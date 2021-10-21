Movies

Emily Blunt joins Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

Emily Blunt   | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

“A Quiet Place” star Emily Blunt is set to collaborate with Christopher Nolan on his upcoming directorial, “Oppenheimer”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Blunt joins previously announced cast member Cillian Murphy in the film.

The Universal Pictures project is a biopic of J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist remembered as one of the fathers of the atom bomb.

While this is Blunt’s first movie with Nolan, Murphy and the director have worked on his three previous films “Batman Begins”, “Inception” and “Dunkirk”.

“Oppenheimer” is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin.

Nolan will write and direct the film, while his creative partner and wife Emma Thomas, will produce with Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment.

The studio has described the film as an “epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it”.

Nolan’s last film was “Tenet”, the 2020 globe-trotting espionage film starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Kenneth Branagh, and Elizabeth Debicki, among others.

“Oppenheimer” is slated to be released in theatres on July 21, 2023.


