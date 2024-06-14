GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Emily Blunt in talks for Steven Spielberg's next movie

The Hollywood star joins ‘The Fabelmans’ director’s next feature directorial project

Published - June 14, 2024 03:29 pm IST

PTI
Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Hollywood studio Universal and Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment will be releasing the movie worldwide on May 15, 2026, according to entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Steven Spielberg’s new movie to come out in May 2026

Though the details of the plot have been kept under wraps, the untitled movie has been billed as an "original event film".

Based on a story by Spielberg, the screenplay is written by longtime collaborator David Koepp, who previously collaborated with the director for Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Spielberg last directed the semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans, which was released in 2022.

‘The Fall Guy’ movie review: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt shine in this sweet, meta adventure 

Blunt was most recently seen in The Fall Guy, co-starring Ryan Gosling. Her film credits also include critically-acclaimed and blockbusters like Edge of Tomorrow, A Quiet Place and Christopher Nolan's multiple Oscar-winning movie Oppenheimer.

Her upcoming movie is The Smashing Machine, opposite Dwayne Johnson.

English cinema / World cinema / television

