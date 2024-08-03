GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Emily Bader and Tom Blyth to star in upcoming 'People We Meet on Vacation' novel adaptation

Actors Tom Blyth and Emily Bader is set to star in film adaptation of Emily Henry’s best-selling novel ‘People We Meet on Vacation’

Published - August 03, 2024 05:57 pm IST

PTI
Actor Emily Bader.

Actor Emily Bader. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Actors Tom Blyth and Emily Bader are set to play best friends in a feature adaptation of Emily Henry’s best-selling novel People We Meet on Vacation.

‘My Lady Jane’ series review: Welcome to the ultimate Tudor jamboree 

Blyth, 29, known for his role in the action project The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and Bader, 27, the lead of the drama series My Lady Jane, will portray the roles of Alex and Poppy respectively, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The plot will follow two best friends, who take one week off every summer to vacation together. However, things change when both stop communicating for two years.

Henry's novel was published by Berkley Books in 2021 and sold over 2 million copies in the U.S., debuting as No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list. Adaptation of People We Meet on Vacation is being produced in partnership with Sony Pictures, which will offer Netflix a first look at any films it intends to make for streaming.

ALSO READ:‘Hunger Games’ star Tom Blyth joins ‘Watch Dogs’ adaptation

The movie will be directed by Brett Haley, who has helmed projects like The Hero (2017), All Together Now (2020) and Hearts Beat Loud (2018) before. With Yulin Kuang adapting the screenplay, Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey and Isaac Klausner will be producing it.

