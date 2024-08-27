ADVERTISEMENT

‘Emilia Pérez’ teaser: Cannes-winning Spanish crime-musical follows a trans drug cartel leader

Published - August 27, 2024 12:29 pm IST

Its premiere at Cannes 2024 was met with an 11-minute standing ovation and won the Jury Prize, a shared Best Actress award and the Cannes Soundtrack award

The Hindu Bureau

Karla Sofía Gascón in a still from ‘Emilia Pérez’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix has just released the first teaser for Emilia Pérez, a highly anticipated Spanish-language musical crime comedy directed by Jacques Audiard, known for A Prophet. The film, which earned multiple awards at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, is set to hit select theaters in the U.S. and Canada on November 1, before streaming on Netflix starting November 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes winner Karla Sofía Gascón faces transphobic insults from far-right French politician

Emilia Pérez tells the story of four women in Mexico, with a focus on Rita (Zoe Saldaña), a frustrated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job. She finds herself entangled with a powerful cartel leader, Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón), who enlists Rita’s help in faking her own death to finally live as her true self.

The film features an ensemble cast including Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Edgar Ramírez. Its premiere at Cannes was met with an 11-minute standing ovation and won the Jury Prize. The film’s female cast shared the Best Actress award, and the film also secured the Cannes Soundtrack award.

Cannes 2024: Standing ovations are getting out of hand, here’s how 2024 has fared so far

The film marks Audiard’s seventh appearance at Cannes, following the success of which, Netflix swiftly acquired the North American and UK rights, making Emilia Pérez one of the most buzzed-about releases of the year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

World cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US