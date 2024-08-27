‘Emilia Pérez’ teaser: Cannes-winning Spanish crime-musical follows a trans drug cartel leader

Netflix has just released the first teaser for Emilia Pérez, a highly anticipated Spanish-language musical crime comedy directed by Jacques Audiard, known for A Prophet. The film, which earned multiple awards at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, is set to hit select theaters in the U.S. and Canada on November 1, before streaming on Netflix starting November 13.

Emilia Pérez tells the story of four women in Mexico, with a focus on Rita (Zoe Saldaña), a frustrated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job. She finds herself entangled with a powerful cartel leader, Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón), who enlists Rita’s help in faking her own death to finally live as her true self.

The film features an ensemble cast including Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Edgar Ramírez. Its premiere at Cannes was met with an 11-minute standing ovation and won the Jury Prize. The film’s female cast shared the Best Actress award, and the film also secured the Cannes Soundtrack award.

The film marks Audiard’s seventh appearance at Cannes, following the success of which, Netflix swiftly acquired the North American and UK rights, making Emilia Pérez one of the most buzzed-about releases of the year.

