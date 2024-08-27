GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Emilia Pérez’ teaser: Cannes-winning Spanish crime-musical follows a trans drug cartel leader

Its premiere at Cannes 2024 was met with an 11-minute standing ovation and won the Jury Prize, a shared Best Actress award and the Cannes Soundtrack award

Published - August 27, 2024 12:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Karla Sofía Gascón in a still from ‘Emilia Pérez’

Karla Sofía Gascón in a still from ‘Emilia Pérez’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix has just released the first teaser for Emilia Pérez, a highly anticipated Spanish-language musical crime comedy directed by Jacques Audiard, known for A Prophet. The film, which earned multiple awards at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, is set to hit select theaters in the U.S. and Canada on November 1, before streaming on Netflix starting November 13.

Cannes winner Karla Sofía Gascón faces transphobic insults from far-right French politician

Emilia Pérez tells the story of four women in Mexico, with a focus on Rita (Zoe Saldaña), a frustrated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job. She finds herself entangled with a powerful cartel leader, Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón), who enlists Rita’s help in faking her own death to finally live as her true self.

The film features an ensemble cast including Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Edgar Ramírez. Its premiere at Cannes was met with an 11-minute standing ovation and won the Jury Prize. The film’s female cast shared the Best Actress award, and the film also secured the Cannes Soundtrack award.

Cannes 2024: Standing ovations are getting out of hand, here’s how 2024 has fared so far

The film marks Audiard’s seventh appearance at Cannes, following the success of which, Netflix swiftly acquired the North American and UK rights, making Emilia Pérez one of the most buzzed-about releases of the year.

Related Topics

World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.