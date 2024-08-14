‘Emergency’ trailer: Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi is here to unravel ‘darkest chapter of Indian democracy’

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut’s Emergencyis here and as the late Prime Minster Indira Gandhi, Ranaut seems to have work cut out for her both in front of and behind the camera. Apart from playing the lead, the Bollywood actor is also directing and co-producing the biographical political drama.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer introduces us to Indira Gandhi as she handles several challenges including political unrest during the emergency period of 1975 India. The clip wraps up with a promise on how the film will shed light on the “darkest chapter of Indian democracy”.

Ranaut took to X to share the film’s trailer and captioned it with a line from the film; “India is Indira, Indira is India.”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranaut had earlier said that she drew inspiration from William Shakespeare’s play ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ to make her upcoming film.

“I am deeply inspired by William Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’, the essence of Emergency is the destruction wrought when ambition goes unchecked by moral constraints, it is undoubtedly the most sensational chapter of Indian democracy and I am eagerly awaiting its worldwide release on the 6th September 2024,” the actor said in a statement.

Emergency also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. Backed by Zee Studios, Emergency is a Manikarnika Films presentation and is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana.

The makers of the film have confirmed that Emergency will now hit the screens on September 6. Watch the film’s trailer here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.