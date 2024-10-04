‘Emergency’ to go through cuts, edits and changes suggested by CBFC’s revising committee 

Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Manikarnika Films Production House (owned by Kangana Ranaut) on Friday (October 4, 2024) have sought 30 days’ time to comply with the cuts, edits and changes to Emergency suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) revising committee, advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing CBFC informed The Hindu.

Once the makers of Emergency film submit all the changes, the CBFC will take another two weeks (14 days) time to decide on the issuing of certification to the film, Emergency. If they agree with all the changes we (revising committee) have suggested, CBFC will not make any delay in issuing the certification,” Mr. Chandrachud told The Hindu.

At the Bombay High Court, the makers of the film submitted to the Division Bench of Justices, Burgess Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla that they have worked the issues out with the revising committee and that they will comply to the suggestions in regards to the cuts, edits and changes so that the film can be released soon. With this agreement between the two parties, the Bench has disposed of the petition on Friday.

However, representing Zee, Senior Advocate Sharan Jagtiani informed the Bench that the makers of the film require at least two weeks’ time to comply with the changes after that revising committee of the CBFC would verify whether the asked changes are made of not and only then CBFC will issue a certificate for the film to be released in theatres.

The Bench disposed of the petition after a prayer was made for the same.

On Thursday, when the matter was called, the makers of the film, informed the Bombay High Court that negotiations were progressing between the makers of the film and the revising committee of CBFC to sort the issues of suggested cuts and issuance of certificate for the movie.