‘Emergency’ postponed, new release date to be announced soon, says Kangana Ranaut

Updated - September 06, 2024 04:18 pm IST

The political period drama, also written and co-produced by Ranaut, was scheduled to hit theatres across the country on Friday but the makers are yet to get a clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the matter is currently in court

PTI

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut during music launch of her upcoming film ‘Emergency’ | Photo Credit: Kamal Singh

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut on Friday said her directorial debut movie "Emergency" has been postponed and a new release date will be announced soon.

The political period drama, also written and co-produced by Ranaut, was scheduled to hit theatres across the country on Friday but the makers are yet to get a clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the matter is currently in court.

‘Emergency’ to miss September 6 release; Bombay HC refuses to direct CBFC to issue certificate immediately

"With a heavy heart I announce that my directorial 'Emergency' has been postponed, we are still waiting for the certification from censor board, new release date will be announced soon, thanks for your understanding and patience," Ranaut, the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, said in a post on X.

Ranaut, who essays the role of former prime minister late Indira Gandhi, had earlier this week accused the CBFC of stalling the certification to delay the release.

The film has been caught up in controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, which accused it of misrepresenting the community and getting facts wrong.

Emergency has been imposed on my film, says Kangana Ranaut as her latest project faces delay in certification

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court had refused to grant any urgent relief in the wake of the directive issued by the Madhya Pradesh HC directing the censor board to consider objections to the movie before certifying it.

"Emergency" is produced by Zee Entertainment Enterprises and also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

