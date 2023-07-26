ADVERTISEMENT

Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn’ gets a release date

July 26, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST

The film stars Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi in the lead

The Hindu Bureau

Emerald Fennell | Photo Credit: Tristan Fewings

We had previously reported that director Emerald Fennell, known for helming Promising Young Woman, is working on a new project titled Saltburn. The film has now gotten a release date.

Starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi, the film will open in limited release on November 24 followed by an expansive theatrical release on December 1.

According to an official synopsis, the film is about a student named Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) who is drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.

The rest of the cast includes Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Archie Madekwe, and Alison Oliver. Fennell is also producing it alongside Josey McNamara, Tom Ackerley, and Margot Robbie.

