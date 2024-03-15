GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Emakku Thozhil Romance’: First look of Ashok Selvan’s next out

The film is written and directed by debutant Balaji Kesavan

March 15, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Emakku Thozhil Romance’

First look of ‘Emakku Thozhil Romance’ | Photo Credit: @arya_offl/X

The first look of Emakku Thozhil Romance, the upcoming Tamil romance drama starring Ashok Selvan and Avantika Mishra, was unveiled by the makers today. The film is written and directed by debutant Balaji Kesavan.

The poster, launched by actor Arya, features Ashok and Avantika smiling as they embrace each other.

Ashok Selvan and Ritu Varma on ‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’ and their love for feel-good films

The cast of Emakku Thozhil Romance also features MS Bhaskar, Urvasi, Azhagamperumal, Bagavathi Perumal, Vijay Varadaraj and Badava Gopi.

With music scored by Nivas K Prasanna, the film has cinematography by MC Ganesh Chandra and editing by Jerome Allen. The film is produced by M Thirumalai under the T Creations Thirumalai banner.

Ashok was in the news for his stellar performance in the critically-acclaimed sports drama, Blue Star, co-starring Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Prithvi Rajan and Keerthi Pandian.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.