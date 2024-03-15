‘Emakku Thozhil Romance’: First look of Ashok Selvan’s next out

March 15, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

The first look of Emakku Thozhil Romance, the upcoming Tamil romance drama starring Ashok Selvan and Avantika Mishra, was unveiled by the makers today. The film is written and directed by debutant Balaji Kesavan.

The poster, launched by actor Arya, features Ashok and Avantika smiling as they embrace each other.

The cast of Emakku Thozhil Romance also features MS Bhaskar, Urvasi, Azhagamperumal, Bagavathi Perumal, Vijay Varadaraj and Badava Gopi.

With music scored by Nivas K Prasanna, the film has cinematography by MC Ganesh Chandra and editing by Jerome Allen. The film is produced by M Thirumalai under the T Creations Thirumalai banner.

Ashok was in the news for his stellar performance in the critically-acclaimed sports drama, Blue Star, co-starring Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Prithvi Rajan and Keerthi Pandian.